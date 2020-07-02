Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,848 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $39,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 432,637 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $14,496,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Loop Capital cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

