Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.95. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.