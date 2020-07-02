Morgan Stanley Sells 322,903 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,379,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 322,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 56,326 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADX opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

