Morgan Stanley Has $18.35 Million Stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.