Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $295,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,457,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Match Group stock opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

