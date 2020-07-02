Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Chemed worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $459.90 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

