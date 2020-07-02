42,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 91,102 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 239,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

AAL opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

