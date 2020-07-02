45,500 Shares in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

