APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 60,900 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.42) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

