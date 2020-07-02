Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

In related news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $233,685.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $165.41 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

