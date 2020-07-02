Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.75. Big Lots posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG opened at $40.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

