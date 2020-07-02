Nora B. Sullivan Acquires 22,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Nora B. Sullivan acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of XXII opened at $0.75 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
