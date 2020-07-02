Nora B. Sullivan Acquires 22,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Nora B. Sullivan acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XXII opened at $0.75 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,385,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,644 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Latest News

