Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com stock opened at $191.89 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,066.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,371 shares of company stock worth $100,913,065 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.