Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 25,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 16,162 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $26,344.06.

On Monday, June 15th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 47,045 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $86,092.35.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 80,117 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $162,637.51.

Shares of AMPY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPY shares. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

