Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of SUPV opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.