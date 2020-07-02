Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $1,049,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $166,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 304,370 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

