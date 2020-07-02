East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $260.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of EWBC opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

