Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company started first-quarter 2020 on a strong note, while the coronavirus outbreak began hurting performance in late March. While most of the company’s operations are operational, the effects of the restrictions are showing on reduced traffic trends. Further, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division is the most exposed to the current coronavirus situation due to reduced mobility and social distancing, which hurt the segments first quarter results. However, FEMSA reported strong first-quarter 2020 results, driven by robust top line and operating income growth. Top line growth was mainly fueled by gains across almost all operations. FEMSA has intensified digital and technology-driven initiatives across operations to provide contactless purchase options to customers.”

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $98.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 24.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,322,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 22.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.