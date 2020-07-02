Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Kroger posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Kroger by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.57 on Monday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

