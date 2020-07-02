Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $115.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,496 shares of company stock valued at $970,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after buying an additional 195,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.