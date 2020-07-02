eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

