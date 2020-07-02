Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,818,000 after buying an additional 405,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,250,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $16,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.