Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MU. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

