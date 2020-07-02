Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Buy

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunomedics reported a narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter. The company got a significant boost with the recent FDA approval for its lead drug, Trodelvy, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with mTNBC. The commercial launch of the drug is underway. The successful commercialization of the drug will bring in sales for the company. Meanwhile, Trodelvy is being evaluated in several label expansion studies, including earlier-line settings for breast cancer and other cancer indications. A late-stage study on the candidate was recently halted due to its compelling efficacy. Immunomedics is also evaluating acituzumab in other cancer types. A potential label expansion of the drug will further boost growth prospects. However, competition is stiff from bigwigs in the market. Pipeline setbacks will also weigh on shares.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

IMMU opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.36.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 5,420.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,944 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

