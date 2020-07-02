Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOG.A. ValuEngine raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Moog stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Moog has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $765.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moog will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

