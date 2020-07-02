Goldman Sachs Group Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 500

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.50 ($5.21).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.13) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

