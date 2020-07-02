Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 45.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

