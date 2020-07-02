Zacks: Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). IntriCon posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,066.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IntriCon by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 133,661 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 4,746.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $119.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.00. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.