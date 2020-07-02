PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion.

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,821,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 218,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

