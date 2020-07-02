APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $516,000 Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.