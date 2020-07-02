Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of Tronox worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.16. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

