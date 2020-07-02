Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,170 Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.54% of FBL Financial Group worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 106.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:FFG opened at $35.89 on Thursday. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $865.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other FBL Financial Group news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of FBL Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.