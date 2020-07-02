Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of Luminex worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Luminex by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Luminex by 48.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Luminex stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

