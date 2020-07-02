Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RESI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 43.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $509.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00. Insiders have purchased 896,011 shares of company stock worth $6,286,951 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

