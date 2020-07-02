Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,475 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 9,726.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.