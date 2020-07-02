Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,665 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Neenah worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $18,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Neenah by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neenah by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 989.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 6,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neenah currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

