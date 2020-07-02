Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Scholastic worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,053,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

