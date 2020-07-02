Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,032 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Astec Industries worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.23. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

