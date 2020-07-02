$0.60 EPS Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.77. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 555,624 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

