Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kadant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research lowered Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

KAI opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $80,897.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,849.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

