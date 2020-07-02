Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Raven Industries worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 369,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Raven Industries by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

RAVN stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

