Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

CDR stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 54,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.