Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells 9,019 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $678,228.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,160,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSHD opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $76.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 343.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 234,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

