Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

