Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Teradyne posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.07.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of TER stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.