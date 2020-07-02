General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.02). General Electric reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

