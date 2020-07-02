APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 888,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bruker by 206.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.04 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.