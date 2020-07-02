APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $675,000 in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,392,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 385,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 52.3% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,649,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Cfra lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

