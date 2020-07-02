18,523 Shares in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

