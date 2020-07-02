APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Innospec by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOSP. BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

